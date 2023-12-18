Bluey's Big Play is not to be missed when kids' TV favourite hits stage soon

Don't miss Bluey's Big Play in early 2024 at Nottingham's Theatre Royal. (Photo credit: Madison Square Gardens)

​Theatre Royal Nottingham, February 9 to 11.

For the first time ever, hit theatre tour Bluey’s Big Play will visit the UK following sell-out shows across Australia and the USA.

Bluey’s Big Play, a new theatrical adaptation of the BAFTA & Emmy award-winning children’s television series produced by Ludo Studio which airs on Disney+ and CBeebies, will tour the UK and Ireland until summer 2024.

With an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush, audiences of all ages will get to see Bluey, her younger sister Bingo and Mum & Dad Bandit and Chilli, as they’ve never seen them before, as Bluey and her family embark on their first live theatre show, made just for you, featuring brilliantly created puppets, live actors, and iconic sets.

Since bursting on to TV screens in Australia in 2018, Bluey has enjoyed a plethora of critical success at home and abroad, recently winning a 2022 BAFTA Children and Young People Award in the International category and picking up its consecutive fourth AACTA Best Children’s Programme.

Details: For more on tickets for these performances, go to www.trch.co.uk