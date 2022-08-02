Nottingham Rock City, November 12.

Since forming in 2013, Blossoms have enjoyed widespread success and acclaim.

Their 2016 debut Blossoms topped the album charts for two consecutive weeks and went on to earn the band BRIT Award and Mercury Prize nominations, while 2018’s Cool Like You charted at Number 4 in the UK album chart.

It spawned the anthemic singles I Can’t Stand It, There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls) and How Long Will This Last?

Third studio album, 2020’s Foolish Loving Spaces was the band’s second UK Number 1 album, while their recent, fourth studio LP Ribbon Around The Bomb gave the band their third UK Number 1 album.They will be embarking on an extensive tour of the country later this year and their visit to the Talbot Street-based venue is not to be missed.

Details: For more on ticket for the gig, you can go to www.rock-city.co.uk