Blast from the past as the Sensational 60s Experience returns with star line-up for 2022

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich are among the veterans taking part in this year's Sensational 60s Experience show.

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, December 2.

Step back in time to when pop music was arguably at its very best.With a new production for 2022, don't miss your chance to enjoy this festival of nostalgia.

The show with the definite feelgood factor will transport you back to that magical decade that was the 1960s.

Whether you come to relive your childhood memories or you just simply want to see what your parents have been raving about for all these years, this is the show to see. These legends of the 60s will deliver to you a night never to be forgotten.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show features Mike Pender from The Searchers, The Trems (former members of The Tremeloes), Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich, and The Fortunes.

The Searchers notched up six UK top ten hits with three of those reaching number one and they spent 36 weeks in the top 10. Hits include Needles And Pins, Don’t Throw Your Love Away, Sweets For My Sweet, When You Walk In The Room.

The Trems are still a massive draw in Europe as well as the UK today as much as they’ve ever been. Hits include Even The Bad Times Are Good, Do You Love Me, Call Me Number One and their world-wide number one hit Silence Is Golden.

Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich’s hits include Bend It, Zabadak and The Legend Of Xanadu plus many more.

The Fortunes first came into prominence in 1964 with their hit single Caroline, used as the signature tune for the influential pirate radio station of the same name. Other classics include Storm In A Teacup, You’ve Got Your Troubles, Freedom Come Freedom Go.