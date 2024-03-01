Spot's Birthday Party is to be performed at Mansfield Palace Theatre (Photo by Tim Dickeson)

​​Sam Bradshaw Productions presents this new live, engaging and interactive show for little ones aged two and over, and their grownups.

Amber Kelly will be making her debut professional performance as Spot and said: “I can’t wait to bring the magic of Spot to life live on stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Spot was a huge part of my childhood, I was read the books and have really fond memories of enjoying Spot with my family, as I’m sure many children across the UK do.

Most Popular

"I’m so excited to be playing in my professional stage debut, and we can’t wait to meet fans up and down the country to join in the fun and games at his birthday party!”

The show is inspired by the beloved Eric Hill classics Happy Birthday, Spot! and Where’s Spot?

For more, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk