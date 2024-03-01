Birthday fun for all the family when Spot hits the stage
Sam Bradshaw Productions presents this new live, engaging and interactive show for little ones aged two and over, and their grownups.
Amber Kelly will be making her debut professional performance as Spot and said: “I can’t wait to bring the magic of Spot to life live on stage.
"Spot was a huge part of my childhood, I was read the books and have really fond memories of enjoying Spot with my family, as I’m sure many children across the UK do.
"I’m so excited to be playing in my professional stage debut, and we can’t wait to meet fans up and down the country to join in the fun and games at his birthday party!”
The show is inspired by the beloved Eric Hill classics Happy Birthday, Spot! and Where’s Spot?
For more, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk
