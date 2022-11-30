See Billy Ocean perform at Nottingham and Sheffield in the spring on his greatest hits tour.

The Very Best of Billy Ocean tour visits Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on April 19 and Sheffield City Hall on April 26.

Billy is Britain's biggest black recording star, with worldwide record sales of more than million and six top ten singles on both sides of the Atlantic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also holds a Grammy award for best male R&B Vocal Performance, the Ivor Novello Award for International Achievement, and in 2020 was awarded an MBE for services to music.

Most Popular

Some of his biggest hits include Love Really Hurts Without You, Red Light Spells Danger, Suddenly, Caribbean Queen and When The Going Gets Tough (The Tough Gets Going).

For more on tickets, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad