Billy Ocean rolls back the years on greatest hits tour
Billy Ocean has spent more of his life onstage than anywhere else. In 2023, Billy returns to his natural environment with a string of headline shows throughout the UK, with a set hand-packed with greatest hits and crowd favourites.
The Very Best of Billy Ocean tour visits Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on April 19 and Sheffield City Hall on April 26.
Billy is Britain's biggest black recording star, with worldwide record sales of more than million and six top ten singles on both sides of the Atlantic.
He also holds a Grammy award for best male R&B Vocal Performance, the Ivor Novello Award for International Achievement, and in 2020 was awarded an MBE for services to music.
Some of his biggest hits include Love Really Hurts Without You, Red Light Spells Danger, Suddenly, Caribbean Queen and When The Going Gets Tough (The Tough Gets Going).
For more on tickets, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk
