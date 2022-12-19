Big band sounds galore with Glenn Miller Orchestra at Royal Concert Hall
The Glenn Miller Orchestra
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, December 30.
Directed by Ray McVay, the world’s most popular big band returns to the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham for an eagerly-awaited performance soon that also features the fabulous harmonies of the Moonlight Serenaders and the sublime vocals of Catherine Sykes and Mark Porter.
In addition, the show will feature the jazz sounds of The Uptown Hall Gang, an outstanding Dixieland group drawn from members of the orchestra.
The show will include a Tribute to the Rat Pack as well as all the most popular Glenn Miller hits.
The Glenn Miller Orchestra in concert action is a truly dazzling musical extravaganza.
Audiences of all ages will be thrilled by the sound of this spectacular Big Band.
Details: For more on ticket availability to see this world-famous ensemble in action in the area, you can go to www.trch.co.uk
For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.