Biffy Clyro announce Nottingham tour date
The band have emerged from their independent beginnings to become one of Britain’s premier rock acts. They have won a wide range of major honours, including four NME Awards (2 x Best British Band, Best Live Band and Best Music Video), four Kerrang! Awards (Best British Band, Classic Songwriter, Best Album and Best Music Video) and three Q Awards (Best Live Band, Best Album and the Fender Play Award). They’ve also been nominated three times for Best British Group at the BRIT Awards and a Mercury Prize.
The success of their huge-selling, critically acclaimed albums is matched by the scale of their live show. Renowned for their incendiary blend of exuberant energy, sheer emotion and dazzling visuals, Biffy Clyro have headlined leading festivals including Reading, Leeds, Download and TRSNMT, and have been a main attraction at Glastonbury and dozens of others all over the world.
Biffy Clyro play the Motorpoint Arena on January 12, 2026. Visit LiveNation.co.uk to book.