Bet your bottom dollar this hit touring version of Annie is not to be missed

Craig Revel Horwood stars as Miss Hannigan in Annie when it comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal (Photo by Paul Coltas)

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, June 12 to 17.

The UK and Ireland tour of the smash hit production of Annie is to visit the city centre venue soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will star Craig Revel Horwood as Miss Hannigan, alongside Alex Bourne as Oliver Warbucks, Paul French as Rooster, Amelia Adams as Grace Farrell, and Billie-Kay as Lily St. Regis.

Most Popular

The title role of Annie is shared by Zoe Akinyosade, Harlie Barthram and Poppy Cunningham.

Craig Revel Horwood is probably best known as a judge on all 20 series of BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He returns to the part of Miss Hannigan having played the role to critical acclaim in both the West End and on tour.

Set in 1930s New York during The Great Depression, brave young Annie is forced to live a life of misery and torment at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage.

Determined to find her real parents, her luck changes when she is chosen to spend Christmas at the residence of famous billionaire, Oliver Warbucks.

With its award-winning book and score, this production includes the unforgettable songs It’s the Hard Knock Life, Easy Street, I Don’t Need Anything But You and Tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more on tickets for the production, go to www.trch.co.uk