Bestwood MVC to hit the stage soon with special guests for Platinum Concert in Nottingham
Bestwood Male Voice Choir will take to the stage at Nottingham’s Albert Hall on October 9 to perform its Platinum Concert (3pm).
Special guest performer will be pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason, of Nottingham’s highly talented musical family.
Jeneba holds the Victoria Robey Scholarship to the Royal College of Music.
She was a Keyboard Category Finalist in BBC Young Musician 2018, and winner of Nottingham Young Musician 2013.
Most Popular
Jeneba has played numerous concerts as a recital and concerto soloist, and as a chamber musician.
This year, Jeneba has tours of Australia, New Zealand, USA, Antigua and Barbuda with the rest of the famous Kanneh-Mason family.
Tickets for the concert, which also features Carlton MVC and Mansfield & District MVC, are £12 for adults and £5 for 16 and under, available from Colin on 07889 987819 or www.bestwoodmvc.uk/tickets_request.