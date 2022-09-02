Bestwood MVC to hit the stage soon with special guests for Platinum Concert in Nottingham

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bestwood MVC will be joined by special guest Jeneba Kanneh-Mason for a concert in October.

Special guest performer will be pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason, of Nottingham’s highly talented musical family.

Jeneba holds the Victoria Robey Scholarship to the Royal College of Music.

She was a Keyboard Category Finalist in BBC Young Musician 2018, and winner of Nottingham Young Musician 2013.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeneba has played numerous concerts as a recital and concerto soloist, and as a chamber musician.

This year, Jeneba has tours of Australia, New Zealand, USA, Antigua and Barbuda with the rest of the famous Kanneh-Mason family.

Tickets for the concert, which also features Carlton MVC and Mansfield & District MVC, are £12 for adults and £5 for 16 and under, available from Colin on 07889 987819 or www.bestwoodmvc.uk/tickets_request.