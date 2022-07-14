Best-selling author David Sedaris brings plenty of laughs to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall soon

See David Sedaris performing later this year in Nottinghamshire

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, July 26.

The humourist, bestselling author and star of Radio 4 series Meet David Sedaris is touring the UK this summer for a string of live shows.

With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, David Sedaris has become one of America’s pre-eminent humour writers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is the master of satire and one of today’s most observant writers in addressing the human condition. Calypso, his latest collection of essays, is a New York Times best-seller, and a Washington Post Best Book of the Year.

Beloved for his personal essays and short stories, David Sedaris is the author of Barrel Fever, Holidays on Ice, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, When You Are Engulfed in Flames, Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls, and Theft By Finding: Diaries (1977-2002).

He is the author of Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk: A Modest Bestiary, a collection of fables with illustrations by Ian Falconer.

Each of these books was an immediate bestseller.

There are more than ten million copies of his books in print and they have been translated into 25 languages.

Details: For ticket availability for David’s Nottingham Royal Concert Hall visit, you can check out www.trch.co.uk