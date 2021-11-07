Best of British in NPO's latest concert at Albert Hall

Starting at 6pm, the all-British programme will be conducted by Mark Heron and presented by Tom Redmond.

The main piece is Elgar’s Enigma Variations, one of the best known British pieces of the orchestral repertoire.

Each variation was written about one of Elgar’s friends and family, depicting their character traits.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra's latest concert is on November 20 at the city's Albert Hall

Engaging presenter Tom Redmond will guide you through the piece with extracts from the music as well as a performance in full.

Also in the concert is Four Characteristic Waltzes by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, the black English composer best known for choral trilogy The Song of Hiawatha.

Tickets, in advance only, are available through www.ticketsource.co.uk or by telephone on 0333 666 3366.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.