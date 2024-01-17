Best foot forward when hit musical Kinky Boots comes to Mansfield Palace Theatre
Mansfield Palace Theatre, March 6 to 10.
Have you got your tickets yet to see Mansfield Operatic Society’s spectacular production of the hit musical Kinky Boots, coming to Mansfield Palace Theatre soon.
Kinky Boots is set to captivate audiences at the renowned venue, packed full of entertainment and
celebration.
Kinky Boots, the Tony Award-winning musical with music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and a book by
Harvey Fierstein, is a heartwarming tale of self-discovery, acceptance, and fabulous footwear.Based on the true story that inspired the 2005 British film, this dazzling show follows the journey of Charlie
Price, a struggling factory owner, and Lola, a sensational drag queen.Together, they embark on a remarkable adventure to save a failing shoe factory with a little help from some dazzling high-heeled boots.
Mansfield Operatic Society is renowned for its commitment to delivering top-tier theatrical experiences, and Kinky Boots is no exception.This eagerly-awaited production promises an unforgettable evening of entertainment.
Details: For more on how to get tickets to see this production, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk
