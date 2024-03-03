Best foot forward for Kinky Boots at Mansfield Palace Theatre
Packed full of killer tunes, it is being performed at Mansfield Palace Theatre from March 6 to 10 and is not to be missed.
This heart-warming tale, based on a true story, explores themes of acceptance, self-discovery, and the power of embracing individuality.
Kinky Boots follows the journey of Charlie Price, who reluctantly inherits his father’s struggling Northampton shoe factory.
Desperate to save the family business from bankruptcy, Charlie discovers an unlikely ally in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer with a penchant for sturdy stilettos.
Together, they embark on a mission to transform the factory and redefine what it means to be true to oneself.
Kinky Boots is a must-see theatrical experience. For more on tickets, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk
