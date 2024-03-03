News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING

​Best foot forward for Kinky Boots at Mansfield Palace Theatre

​Have you got your tickets yet to see Mansfield Operatic Society’s production of the smash-hit musical Kinky Boots?
By Steve Eyley
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 00:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

​Packed full of killer tunes, it is being performed at Mansfield Palace Theatre from March 6 to 10 and is not to be missed.

This heart-warming tale, based on a true story, explores themes of acceptance, self-discovery, and the power of embracing individuality.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kinky Boots follows the journey of Charlie Price, who reluctantly inherits his father’s struggling Northampton shoe factory.

Most Popular
    Don't miss Kinky Boots at Mansfield Palace Theatre.Don't miss Kinky Boots at Mansfield Palace Theatre.
    Don't miss Kinky Boots at Mansfield Palace Theatre.

    Desperate to save the family business from bankruptcy, Charlie discovers an unlikely ally in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer with a penchant for sturdy stilettos.

    Together, they embark on a mission to transform the factory and redefine what it means to be true to oneself.

    Kinky Boots is a must-see theatrical experience. For more on tickets, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

    For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

    Related topics:Northampton