Stand-up comedian Paul Foot comes to Nottingham in October.

​Nottingham Metronome, October 31.

The Chortle Awards 2024 Best Show nominee is generously giving his ‘conoisseurs’ the chance to see what has been called his most personal, surprising and inspired stand-up offering ever, for the first or second time, before he starts working on an even more personal and surprising project.

He will be bringing Dissolve to new parts of the country, including Nottingham’s Metronome at the end of October.

In this show, Paul breaks new ground as a comedian and as a person. Never has he been so vulnerable, honest and happy.

You may ask yourself what his secret is, but you will have to hear it from the man himself.With Dissolve Paul has reached a whole new swathe of audience, and has affected people in a way he never has previously.

If you’ve seen Paul before, this incredible show is something completely different that will confound and surpass your expectations.

In the year 2022, something momentous changed for Paul, and in this show he will reveal how he discovered the secret of life on the outskirts of Lancaster.

Details: For more on tickets, go to paulfoot.tv, seetickets.com and plosive.co.uk.