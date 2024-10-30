The 9 most desirable English counties for history and culture ranked - according to The Telegraph

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson

Music and tickets writer

Published 30th Oct 2024, 11:51 BST

Let the arguments regarding whose county is better begin, as The Telegraph release its annual ranking

The newsroom is abuzz this morning after The Telegraph released their annual round up of England’s 48 counties, ranked best to worst.

While we don’t want to reveal all 48 counties in order, eliciting what we can only imagine to be a War of the Roses-style argument over whose county is better, we were interested in breaking down which counties were considered the top when it comes to history and culture. 

The methodology that The Telegraph adopted to determine their rankings included the number of World Heritage Sites, number of museums and galleries (as listed on TripAdvisor), number of National Trust listings, number of English Heritage properties, number of Church of England cathedrals and Mercury Prize winners born in that county. 

There were also additional points awarded if the county hosts Premier League football, Premiership Rugby or First Class cricket.

So who came out on top, and do you agree with The Telegraph’s rankings?

Greater London came out on top, with the county having the most world heritage sites by virtue of Maritime Greenwich, Palace of Westminster and Westminster Abbey, Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew and the Tower of London. The area also has the most Mercury Prize winners born in the country with a total of 16 locals having scooped the prestigious musical award.

1. Greater London

Kent came second in the rankings, with the county sharing the most English Heritage properties alongside Northumberland with a total of 27 each.

2. Kent

Devon came third on The Telegraph’s list, with the newspaper citing the county’s 177 museums and galleries, 34 National Trust listings, 13 English Heritage properties and – in Exeter – a cathedral and a Premiership Rugby team.

3. Devon

Somerset comes in fourth on the list, with Exmoor National Park alongside Blackdown Hills, Cotswolds, Cranborne Chase and the West Wiltshire Downs, Mendip Hills and Quantock Hills ensuring Somerset holds the 2024 record for most National Trust listings for a country.

4. Somerset

