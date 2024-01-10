Ben Fogle brings his latest live show to Notts in March.

Best known as a presenter on shows including Animal Park and Countryfile, Ben Fogle will bring his new tour Wild to theatres across the country in March, including a date at the Theatre Royal in Nottingham.

Ben Fogle – Wild sees the broadcaster and adventurer share stories of hope, possibility and positivity from his extraordinary encounters around the world.

Ben Fogle’s career has taken him to some of the most extreme locations in the world, whether filming for documentaries or tackling some of mankind’s greatest physical challenges.

Ben will take audiences on a new journey to relive the inspiring and uplifting tales he has encountered along the way, in environments as diverse as the wilderness of northern Sweden, the jungles of Honduras, the hostility of Chernobyl and the mountains of Nepal.

The show promises to be hair-raising, uplifting and wildly entertaining, as Ben shares the amazing encounters he’s had with people and animals around the world, how they have changed his life and how he can help audiences discover their own personal Ocean of Possibility.

Details: For tickets to see Ben Fogle in action, you can go to www.trch.co.uk