Victorian style home for sale; two previous owners and a squatter from hell. 👻

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” is set to be released on home streaming services shortly after a successful run at the box office.

The film sees the Deetz’s return to their previous home in East River, Connecticut to tend to some final business - without spoiling the film.

But how much would the home of both the Maitland’s and the Deetz’s be worth in today’s housing market?

With the advent of “ Beetlejuice Beetlejuice ” arriving in homes shortly, it once again gives audiences a chance to pause the film and admire the home the Deetz’s own.

The property, which resides in East River, Connecticut, contains a cosy family room, formal dining area and open-concept kitchen with picturesque views of the township, with the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors with its sprawling lawn or to simply soak in the serene surroundings.

With ornate tables, a steep roofline and large bay windows to flood the home with natural light, there is one problem - the former tenants have had a history of pest problems. Full disclosure; the pest happens to be a bio-exorcist in the attic.

Those with a keen sense of geography will be quick to point out that there is no “East River” in Connecticut and you would be correct! The township the films were shot in are actually East Corinth in Vermont , and while the home frequented by Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder’s characters was custom built, the other landmarks in the area all exist in real life.

But for the daydreamers among us, and who for one appreciate Delia Deetz’s artistic vision she shared with Otho (played by Catherine O’Hara and the late Glenn Shadix respectively), how much would the house cost to buy in the current housing market climate?

How much would the “Beetlejuice” house sell for in the current housing market?

How much is the Maitland/Deetz house worth in the current housing market - despite the unwanted squatter pictured here? | Paramount/Realtor.com

The property, which is said to house three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a dining room, attic and study room (that Charles Deetz was adamant not to touch), Pennsylvania gambling experts PlayPennsylvania.com stated that the house’s initial value would have been $344,400, based on house prices around the Connecticut area with similar features.

But with but due to U.S. inflation, the Maitlands’ house has skyrocketed to a cost of $461,398 to buy. This marks an average year-on-year price increase of $11,700 or an additional $117,000 on the home’s value.

According to the real estate company Zillow , the average home in Connecticut costs buyers $411,971, making the Maitland residence 12% more expensive despite it being haunted. Per square foot of the residence is valued at approximately $163 since the property boasts a total of 2,800 square feet.

But how much would it cost to buy a house where the film was actually shot?

For those Tim Burton fans that are quite keen on actually owning a property where the film was shot in East Corinth, Vermont, it’s a similar situation. Of the two properties found on Realtor.com , one was priced currently at $568,500 USD (three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 31.23 acre lot), while a second is currently on the market for $325,000 USD (four bedrooms, two bathrooms, 0.5 acre lot.)

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” is scheduled for home digital release on October 8 2024 through all leading digital platforms, including Prime Video and iTunes. Physical copies on Blu-Ray and DVD are expected to be released in November 2024.