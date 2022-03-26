Beeston Film Festival returns to provide a real treat for Notts movie fans

Movie fans are going to love this year's Beeston Film Festival, taking place from April 1 to 3, with both in-person and online screenings.

For eight years, the festival has provided a platform for the community to celebrate film, and filmmakers from all over the world.

And for the first time ever, the festival takes place in Beeston’s new venue at The Arc Cinema. The festival will also take place online.

Over three days, online, more than 120 films from 30-plus countries, across every continent, will excite an East Midlands audience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival will present a wide range of films including dedicated horror, comedy, non-fiction, science fiction, comedy, and drama sessions, plus films expressing women’s voices and campaigning, message-driven films.

The festival gives you the chance to see work by famous filmmakers of the future .

For more on screenings at this year’s festival, go to https://www.beestonfilm.com/