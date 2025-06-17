Beauty and bite await at NewDad show in Sheffield

'Swaggering new self-confidence': NewDad

Galway band NewDad will bring their ambitious sound to Sheffield later this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NewDad’s debut album Madra, released last year, blended beauty and bite in a way that made them one of the biggest new hopes around. Their live performances so far have also left a mark, including a standout set at Glastonbury and groundbreaking shows in China and Japan. Vocalist and guitarist Julie Dawson fondly recalls the magic of 1,600 fans singing along in Shanghai, a testament to the band’s global resonance.

Most Popular

The upcoming new live tour is a celebration of NewDad’s journey so far and a look into their future. Audiences can expect highlights from their debut album Madra, recent EP Safe EP and their upcoming second album, promising a “swaggering new self-confidence” and “a leap in sophistication”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding to the experience, 26-year-old producer Sam Breathwick, aka Shrink, with whom the band collaborated on the Safe EP, will be joining the live line-up, bringing his studio magic to the stage on lead guitar and synths, expanding NewDad’s sound.

The band play at The Foundry on October 19. Visit newdad.live to book.