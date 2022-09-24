Beautiful show is not to be missed by musical fans at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical (Photo by Ellie Kurttz)

Nottingham Theatre Royal, October 4 to 8.

Based on the story of Carole King’s remarkable rise from singer/songwriter to chart-topping music legend, this production of Beautiful – The Carole King Musical will take audiences back to the heart of King’s landmark 1971 album Tapestry.

The production is by Leicester’s Curve, Theatre Royal Bath Productions and Mayflower Theatre Southampton and is now on a UK tour.

The musical will be directed by Curve’s artistic director Nikolai Foster, whose recent credits include acclaimed five-star productions of A Chorus Line and West Side Story .

Featuring countless classics such as You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman, Take Good Care of my Baby, You’ve Got a Friend, Up on the Roof, Locomotion and You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling, Beautiful – The Carole King Musical is written by Douglas McGrath, with songs by Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil.

Curve’s chief executive Chris Stafford and artistic director Nikolai Foster said: “In Molly-Grace Cutler, we have the perfect actor to lead our production and embody the spirit of King’s supreme artistry."

Details: For more, see www.trch.co.ukPhoto credit: Ellie Kurttz