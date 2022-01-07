Sunbirds are not to be missed in Sheffield soon.

Sheffield Greystones, February 3.

The man who once told us he loved us from the bottom of his pencil case, founder Beautiful South member Dave Hemingway, returns with his new band Sunbirds.They will be playing Sheffield Greystones on February 3.Having retired from the live scene at the back end of 2016, Dave has been keeping busy together with erstwhile South colleague, guitarist/songwriter Phil Barton, new discovery singer/violinist Laura Wilcockson and drummer Marc Parnell.Cool To Be Kind was released in November 2020, on the independent label Nectar Records, signalling the arrival of Sunbirds with new songs and a new sound.The band's sound predominantly features the instrumentation of traditional American roots music, combined with the occasional outburst of guitar heavy melody more associated with Seattle in the late 80s/early 90s.

For more, you can go to www.sunbirds.co.uk

