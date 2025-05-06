Be Thunderstruck by top AC/DC tribute in Nottingham

The band promise the classic Angus and Brian chemistry

One of Europe’s most explosive tributes to AC/DC promise to exhilarating fans in Nottingham next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Complete with fully firing cannons, the classic Angus and Brian chemistry an d even an inflatable Rosie, AC/DC UK will churn out all of the biggest hits alongside a few fan favourites.

Expect the likes of Back in Black, Thunderstruck, Highway to Hell, For Those About to Rock and many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band have delivered on the biggest of stages such as Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium, Stone Free festival in London, Herning Rocker in Denmark and more, featuring on the same billing as rock titans including Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, Alice Cooper, The Darkness, D-A-D and others. The band regularly travel all over Europe and beyond, playing in excess of 20 countries worldwide in the past decade.

The show takes place at the Rescue Rooms on Friday June 6. Doors open at 6.30pm. Tickets cost £17.50. Visiy www.alt-tickets.co.uk to book.