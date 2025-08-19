Be immersed in creativity from cultures around the world in Nottingham

Children can made their very own instruments (photo: Tom Platinum Morley)

A popular Nottingham art and music festival for children will be celebrating cultures around the world this autumn.

The event, called Young Hustlers, takes place on Sunday October 19, and encourages young people and families to immerse themselves in a world of creativity. It takes place across various indoor and outdoor venues and features a mix of live performances, workshops and energetic parties.

Among the attractions are the Big Fish, Little Fish rave at the new Movers venue in Sneinton; a playful and interactive live music session, celebrating traditional Ukrainian music, from BaBa’s Musical Kitchen; and a workshop where children will make their very own mbira, a Zimbabwean thumb piano using recycled materials, led by Sekuru, an internationally renowned Zimbabwean musician and cultural educator.

The Djembe drums, a traditional West African instrument, will feature in the drumming workshops led by Biant Singh, who will also playfully guide children and adults through the instrument’s significant history and cultural importance in its location of origin.

Creativity is the name of the game with an Around the World cardboard installation to be made with the young visitors, while City Arts will host creative workshops and the environmentally friendly Dizzy Ink will be back with a printing based workshop where families will experiment with colour, creating their own artworks to take with them, and learning the important meanings of flag colours.

Chocolate-themed workshops run by Luisa’s Chocolates, which sources most of its chocolate from the Solomon Islands, will be a new addition to this year’s festival, where families will also learn about the origins of chocolate and the cocoa farmers responsible for supplying it around the world.

There will also be food and art workshops at Vietcentric, which offers an immersive experience into Vietnamese culture.

The epic Lego Club will be hosted at Bustler Market, and a badge-making workshop by the community arts organisation Freedom Arts will take place at One BC.

The Brazilian Cultural Centre will be running samba dancing and headdress making workshops, as well as hosting award-winning performer Sohan Kailey’s Bhangra Tots, perfect for little ones to experience the fun of the high energy music and dance from the Punjab region of India, with Bhangra Fusion for older children.

Around the avenues will be an array of street entertainment bringing plenty of colour and fun including facepainting, circus skills workshops, DJs and more.

Festival director Saziso Phiri said: “The festival offers the opportunity to experience joy and fun alongside people they might not usually encounter in their day-to-day lives. It also encourages learning and understanding among different communities, helping to build connections.

“As someone who was enriched by accessible cultural activities during my own childhood, I understand just how vital such events are for enrichment and wellbeing. Who knows — this festival might just plant the seed for a future star artist or musician from our city.”

Tickets for children and young people (aged two to 17) are £4 plus booking fee. Tickets for adults are £11 plus booking fee. Visit www.younghustlers.co.uk to book or for more information,