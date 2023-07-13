News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Barry Steele presents The Roy Orbison Story in Mansfield

Experience the unforgettable sound of a generation with Barry Steele alongside an extraordinary ensemble of talented musicians and singers as Barry presents The Roy Orbison Story at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre.
By Lynne SteeleContributor
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:49 BST- 4 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 10:49 BST

Together they pay homage to the timeless music of Roy Orbison, The Traveling Wilburys, and many of their friends.

When it comes to authenticity and true musical mastery, there's only one name you need to know: Barry Steele.

About Barry Steele

Most Popular
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Born in Selly Oak and raised in Northfield, Birmingham, Barry hails from a family who had lived in Selly Oak and Smethwick for generations.

    His uncle and namesake, another Barry Steele, also worked on the circuit in the 1970s and ’80s and his grandparents were principals for the Bournville operatic society.

    Many of his family worked for Cadbury’s and he has fond memories of the goodie bags from the ‘Chocolate Shop’.

    His brother David was also a cast member of Cameron Macintosh’s Les Misérables.

    Barry Steele presents The Roy Orbison Story at Mansfield's Palace Theastre on October 20, 2023.(Photo by: @barrysteele)Barry Steele presents The Roy Orbison Story at Mansfield's Palace Theastre on October 20, 2023.(Photo by: @barrysteele)
    Barry Steele presents The Roy Orbison Story at Mansfield's Palace Theastre on October 20, 2023.(Photo by: @barrysteele)
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    You could say singing is in his DNA, but surprisingly he had never sung a note publicly until the year 2001, spending most of his pre-singing days pursuing his career in the RAF as an HGV driver.

    While Barry has toured across the globe in his role as Roy Orbison, it is a far cry from his time in the RAF when he was stationed at RAF Waddington and RAF Scampton, both in Lincolnshire, and RAF Tongeren in Belgium.

    While in the forces, Barry refuelled both Vulcan Bombers and the Red Arrows.

    It was at Waddington that Barry met his wife Lynne, and it was throughout his time in the forces that he and Lynne raised their young family.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Son Chris was born at RAF Nocton Hall, Lincolnshire followed by daughter Leonie who was born at RAF Wegburg in Germany, while Barry was serving in Belgium.

    When Barry left the RAF, he moved to Halesowen in the West Midlands with his young family where he and Lynne welcomed their third child Andrew.

    Barry became a long-distance lorry driver for Asda, and during those long, lonely hours out on the road, he began singing in his cab to artists as diverse as Michael Jackson, Wet Wet Wet, and Chris Rhea.

    It was during a family holiday in Cornwall that Barry took the first steps on the road to becoming a professional singer when Lynne and their daughter Leonie entered him into a singing competition without his knowledge.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    After winning the competition, a fellow competitor said to him, “you obviously do this for a living” and went on to say, “you know you sound just like Roy Orbison singing Robbie Williams”.

    So, with the help of family and friends, a tribute to The Big ‘O’ was born.

    ​Barry turned professional in 2004 and spent the next two years of his early musical career performing in clubs and pubs in and around Birmingham and The Black Country prior to starting his theatrical career in 2006 when he toured New Zealand for six weeks.

    During that tour, Lynne and Barry became determined to promote and produce their own show in the UK.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Despite receiving many knockbacks from promoters, who said it would never work, the couple took the huge financial risk of booking theatres themselves and the rest as they say is history.

    As time moved, on Barry quickly became enveloped in the music and sheer magic that was Roy Orbison.

    His aim was simple, his vision clear, to deliver the songs to Roy Orbison fans, in the same way, they were originally performed. Barry has toured across New Zealand, Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Denmark, and Ireland.

    While in the USA, Barry sang in front of Roy’s son Wesley, as well as duetting with Bill Dees, the co-writer of many of Roy’s songs.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Following a pandemic, bereavement and the profound effects of the cost-of-living crisis Barry is out there doing what he does best, keeping the music of a legend alive and kicking, and as relevant today as it was back in the day.

    Why go and see Barry Steele

    Keven Parker, of Chesterfield Theatres, said: ““This is more than a tribute show, it’s a musical theatre experience about Roy Orbison, The Traveling Wilburys and his friends.”

    Bill Dees, co-writer of Oh! Pretty Woman, said: “Wow, Wow, Wow.”

    The Stage said: “True identikit brilliance.”

    Wanganui Chronicle, New Zealand, said: “A range to match the master.”

    Cast and creative

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Barry is backed by a ensemble of professional musicians and singers, many of whom have been with the show for many years. The production uses no tracks and no vocal enhancements whatsoever. It's genuinely 100 per cent live. With superb lighting, vocal and visual narrative this is the one celebration show you do not want to miss.

    Barry Steele presents The Roy Orbison Story at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on Friday, October 20. For tickets, see shorturl.at/djGQV or call the box office on 01623 463133.

    Related topics:RAFMansfield