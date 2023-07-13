Together they pay homage to the timeless music of Roy Orbison, The Traveling Wilburys, and many of their friends.

When it comes to authenticity and true musical mastery, there's only one name you need to know: Barry Steele.

About Barry Steele

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in Selly Oak and raised in Northfield, Birmingham, Barry hails from a family who had lived in Selly Oak and Smethwick for generations.

His uncle and namesake, another Barry Steele, also worked on the circuit in the 1970s and ’80s and his grandparents were principals for the Bournville operatic society.

Many of his family worked for Cadbury’s and he has fond memories of the goodie bags from the ‘Chocolate Shop’.

His brother David was also a cast member of Cameron Macintosh’s Les Misérables.

Barry Steele presents The Roy Orbison Story at Mansfield's Palace Theastre on October 20, 2023.(Photo by: @barrysteele)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You could say singing is in his DNA, but surprisingly he had never sung a note publicly until the year 2001, spending most of his pre-singing days pursuing his career in the RAF as an HGV driver.

While Barry has toured across the globe in his role as Roy Orbison, it is a far cry from his time in the RAF when he was stationed at RAF Waddington and RAF Scampton, both in Lincolnshire, and RAF Tongeren in Belgium.

While in the forces, Barry refuelled both Vulcan Bombers and the Red Arrows.

It was at Waddington that Barry met his wife Lynne, and it was throughout his time in the forces that he and Lynne raised their young family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Son Chris was born at RAF Nocton Hall, Lincolnshire followed by daughter Leonie who was born at RAF Wegburg in Germany, while Barry was serving in Belgium.

When Barry left the RAF, he moved to Halesowen in the West Midlands with his young family where he and Lynne welcomed their third child Andrew.

Barry became a long-distance lorry driver for Asda, and during those long, lonely hours out on the road, he began singing in his cab to artists as diverse as Michael Jackson, Wet Wet Wet, and Chris Rhea.

It was during a family holiday in Cornwall that Barry took the first steps on the road to becoming a professional singer when Lynne and their daughter Leonie entered him into a singing competition without his knowledge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After winning the competition, a fellow competitor said to him, “you obviously do this for a living” and went on to say, “you know you sound just like Roy Orbison singing Robbie Williams”.

So, with the help of family and friends, a tribute to The Big ‘O’ was born.

​Barry turned professional in 2004 and spent the next two years of his early musical career performing in clubs and pubs in and around Birmingham and The Black Country prior to starting his theatrical career in 2006 when he toured New Zealand for six weeks.

During that tour, Lynne and Barry became determined to promote and produce their own show in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite receiving many knockbacks from promoters, who said it would never work, the couple took the huge financial risk of booking theatres themselves and the rest as they say is history.

As time moved, on Barry quickly became enveloped in the music and sheer magic that was Roy Orbison.

His aim was simple, his vision clear, to deliver the songs to Roy Orbison fans, in the same way, they were originally performed. Barry has toured across New Zealand, Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Denmark, and Ireland.

While in the USA, Barry sang in front of Roy’s son Wesley, as well as duetting with Bill Dees, the co-writer of many of Roy’s songs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a pandemic, bereavement and the profound effects of the cost-of-living crisis Barry is out there doing what he does best, keeping the music of a legend alive and kicking, and as relevant today as it was back in the day.

Why go and see Barry Steele

Keven Parker, of Chesterfield Theatres, said: ““This is more than a tribute show, it’s a musical theatre experience about Roy Orbison, The Traveling Wilburys and his friends.”

Bill Dees, co-writer of Oh! Pretty Woman, said: “Wow, Wow, Wow.”

The Stage said: “True identikit brilliance.”

Wanganui Chronicle, New Zealand, said: “A range to match the master.”

Cast and creative

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad