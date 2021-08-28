Bands galore as fans flock to this year's Gate To Southwell Festival
Gate To Southwell Festival
Kirklington, September 2 to 5.
The months of waiting are finally over for fans when the East Midlands’ premier folk, roots and acoustic music festival takes place.The much-delayed 14th festival welcomes international-class artists and award winners such as The Young’uns, Gigspanner Big Band, Spain’s piper-led Anxo Lorenzo Band (pictured), celebrated duo The Breath, the Blair Dunlop Band and reunited Bellowhead masterminds Spiers & Boden.Alongside more established names such as London ska stars Maroon Town, Donegal’s Henry Girls, Track Dogs, Edgelarks, The Activators, Reg Meuross, Winter Wilson, Talisk, and acclaimed singer-songwriter Chris Wood, a host of bright young folk, acoustic, blues and Americana artists will be ascending the GTSF stages.After five years at Southwell Racecourse, the festival will happen on farmland at Kirklington.