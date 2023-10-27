Bands come together for fundraising feast of music at Nottingham venue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The Old Cold Store, Nottingham, November 26, 1pm until 9pm.

​Six talented bands will come together for a fundraising gig soon at a Notts venue in aid of Prostate Cancer Research.Headlining will be local punk legends Resistance 77 and the catalyst for the gig came when the band’s guitarist Jonny March, 54, was diagnosed earlier this year with stage one prostate cancer, as was his brother Andy, 57 .Jonny explained: “The good news is we have both now been treated and are clear for the time being, due to the early diagnosis and action taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"My wife Michelle and family, friends and band members and our audience have been extremely supportive, for which I'm very grateful, as it's been a rollercoaster!

Most Popular

Come and see Resistance 77 and co in a fundraising gig in Nottingham on November 26.

“The band and I have started a campaign entitled Kick Cancer In The Bo77ocks to raise awareness of this common disease among men of our age.

“As well as using social media, we have been collecting at gigs etc including Blackpool Rebellion Festival, Punk on the Peninsula in Scotland and Nice and Sleazy in Morecambe.

“The five other bands playing as well as ourselves are all good friends. They are happy to help travelling quite a distance for little monetary reward to support the campaign, as well as play and have a good day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other bands on the bill for the gig will be SV and the Eruptions, Drongos for Europe, LOAD, Tear Up, and Static Kill.

Details: Tickets cost £20 in advance or £25 on the door, available from Foreman’s Bar or gigantic.com