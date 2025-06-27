Band lauded by greats play Nottingham date

They may have had an unconventional route to success, but Cardinal Black will be showing why musical legends laud them when they play in Nottingham later this year.

Formed in Wales, the trio of frontman Tom Hollister, guitarist Chris Buck and drummer Adam Roberts began their story when they were tipped by Steve Winwood, who invited them to record at his own Wincraft Studios. Then Guns N’ Roses manager Alan Niven took interest and a record deal was offered, but instead the band paused. Their paths diverged, but they never truly separated. Buck’s distinctive guitar playing earned him numerous accolades and praise from the likes of Slash and Jason Isbell and the band remained close, reuniting sporadically to play together until they decided to reform. The next phase was nearly two years of writing, recording and rehearsing. And in 2022, within 24 hours, their debut single Tell Me How It Feels caused an instant sensation, knocking Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds from their perch at the top of the iTunes and Amazon Rock Charts. Both their first EP and subsequent debut album also reached number 1.