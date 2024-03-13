Ballet treat for youngsters at Mansfield Palace Theatre with Tortoise And The Hare

Tortoise And The Hare is a forthcoming treat for youngsters at Mansfield Palace Theatre (Photo by Brian Slater)

Mansfield Palace Theatre, April 21.

Northern Ballet’s heart-warming children’s ballet will visit the Leeming Street-based venue next month as part of an extensive UK tour.

Tortoise And the Hare is a re-imagining of Aesop’s much-loved fable of a Tortoise who, tired of being teased for his slowness, challenges a speedy Hare to a race.

Running for approximately 40 minutes, the colourful production has been created especially for children aged three and above and their families.

It is designed as a way for them to experience live dance, music and theatre together at an affordable price.Tortoise And the Hare is just one in Northern Ballet’s award-winning series of children’s ballets which have toured to theatres, schools and community centres across the UK.

Choreographed by former Northern Ballet dancers Dreda Blow and Sebastian Loe, Tortoise And the Hare premiered in 2015 and was the second children’s ballet by the pair. Their 2012 Ugly Duckling was later adapted into a BAFTA winning programme for CBeebies.

The production includes an original score composed by Bruno Merz, and live music performed by members of the Northern Ballet Sinfonia.