Ballet fun for all as Tortoise And Hare step out at Palace Theatre
Tortoise & the Hare is a re-imagining of Aesop’s much-loved fable of a tortoise who, tired of being teased for his slowness, challenges a speedy hare to a race.
Running for approximately 40 minutes, the colourful production has been created especially for children aged three and above and their families.
It is designed as a way for them to experience live dance, music and theatre together at an affordable price.
Tortoise & the Hare is just one in Northern Ballet’s award-winning series of children’s ballets which have toured to theatres, schools and community centres across the UK.
Choreographed by former Northern Ballet dancers Dreda Blow and Sebastian Loe, Tortoise & the Hare premiered in 2015 and was the second children’s ballet by the pair.
For tickets, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk
For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.