Don't miss Northern Ballet's Tortoise And The Hare at Mansfield Palace Theatre (Photo by Brian Slater)

​Tortoise & the Hare is a re-imagining of Aesop’s much-loved fable of a tortoise who, tired of being teased for his slowness, challenges a speedy hare to a race.

Running for approximately 40 minutes, the colourful production has been created especially for children aged three and above and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is designed as a way for them to experience live dance, music and theatre together at an affordable price.

Most Popular

Tortoise & the Hare is just one in Northern Ballet’s award-winning series of children’s ballets which have toured to theatres, schools and community centres across the UK.

Choreographed by former Northern Ballet dancers Dreda Blow and Sebastian Loe, Tortoise & the Hare premiered in 2015 and was the second children’s ballet by the pair.

For tickets, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk