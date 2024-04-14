Ballet classic Romeo and Juliet returns to area as part of national tour

Check out Northern Ballet's Romeo and Juliet when it comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal soon.

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, April 30 to May 4.

Northern Ballet's heart-stopping revival of Romeo and Juliet comes to the area soon.

Romeo and Juliet promises to deliver ballet at its most dramatic and intense.

With glorious dancing and Prokofiev’s timeless music, played live by Northern Ballet Sinfonia, audiences will be invited to rediscover the iconic love story like it’s the very first time.

The beloved adaptation by Christopher Gable and Massimo Moricone, was broadcast by the BBC and enjoyed sell-out performances in the UK and overseas, but was forced into hiatus after sets and costumes were tragically damaged in floods.

Thanks to generous donations and the hard work of cast and crew, Northern Ballet is in the process of restoring the production to its former glory, ready to delight audiences in Nottingham.

Realistic street-fighting and swordplay were created for the production by Jonathan Howell, whose credits include working with Hollywood stars such as Mel Gibson and Faye Dunaway.

Following its première in 1991, the ballet received several awards.

Details: For more on tickets for the eagerly-awaited visit, go to www.trch.co.uk