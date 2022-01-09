Bags of family fun in store at Nottingham's Playhouse, Royal Concert Hall and Theatre Royal
Panto season may be just about over but family audiences still have plenty to look forward to at venues across the area.
If your youngsters can tell their diplodocuses from their velociraptors, then Dinosaur World Live could be just the show for them. It can be seen at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall from August 22 to 24.
Dare to experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World Live in this roarsome interactive show for all the family.
Grab your compass and join an intrepid explorer across uncharted territories to discover a pre-historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs.
Meet a host of impressive creatures, including every child’s favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus.
A special meet and greet after the show offers all brave explorers the chance to make a new dinosaur friend.
Don’t miss this entertaining and mind-expanding jurassic adventure, live on stage.
For more, see www.trch.co.uk
Nottingham Playhouse welcomes Fireman Sam on March 26 for the live show Fireman Sam Saves The Circus.
When all of his friends go away, Norman Price decides to find adventure in Pontypandy and become the star of a visiting circus.
But with a tiger on the loose and faulty lights, the adventure soon turns to danger. Can Fireman Sam come to the rescue and save the circus?
Join Sam, Penny, Elvis, Station Officer Steele and Norman in an all singing, dancing, action-packed show. You can become a fire-fighter cadet and then watch the magic of the circus.
So, come along to Pontypandy and watch the adventures unfold!
See www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk for more on how to get hold of tickets.
Finally, Nottingham Theatre Royal will play host to a stage version of the popular David Walliams book Billionaire Boy from July 7 to 10.
From the award-winning West End producers of Gangsta Granny comes this latest offering.
Joe Spud is 12 years old and the richest boy in the country.
He has his own sports car, two crocodiles as pets and £100,000 a week pocket money.
But what Joe doesn’t have is a friend. So he decides to leave his posh school and start at the local comp.
But things don’t go as planned for Joe and life becomes a rollercoaster as he tries to find what money can’t buy!
For more on tickets for this family-friendly production, you can go to www.trch.co.uk