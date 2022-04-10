Awesome family show in store at Nottingham Playhouse as Aidy hits the stage

The Gramophones will perform Aidy The Awesome at Nottingham Playhouse (Photo by Pamela Raith)

Aidy is a normal 8-year-old girl… or so she thinks! One day, she discovers a family secret that changes everything. Aidy and her granny embark on an adventure that turns their world upside down.

They even begin to question what normal is. After all, who wants to be normal when you can be SUPER!

Aidy the Awesome is a stunning aerial theatre show for all the family. Watch the performers literally fly, zoom and spin through the air.

Aimed at 3-8-year olds and their families, the show highlights to young women that they too can be strong, resilient and empowered and the superheroes in their own stories.

Hannah Stone, director and creative producer of Aidy the Awesome said: “We are really excited to be taking Aidy out on tour across the UK after the show was made during the pandemic but is yet to be performed live.

"The show has been received so well by our audiences online, and we are looking forward to see the response from more children who want to be as awesome as Aidy.”

See www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk for more on the forthcoming show.

Aidy The Awesome is ideal for family audiences in the area (Photo credit: Pamela Raith)

