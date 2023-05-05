News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
6 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
7 hours ago Singer pulls out of Coronation Concert due to illness
8 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
9 hours ago Virgin Media customers report outage
12 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?

Award-winning Titanic The Musical reaches the stage at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Titanic The Musical

By Steve Eyley
Published 6th May 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read

Nottingham Theatre Royal, May 15 to 20.

The Tony Award-winning show continues its journey of the UK and Ireland on this new tour, including a week-long stay at the Theatre Royal, Nottingham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is ten years since the show made its critically acclaimed debut at Southwark Playhouse in London.

Most Popular

    In the final hours of April 14, 1912, the RMS Titanic, on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York, collided with an iceberg and 'the unsinkable ship' slowly sank.

    It was one of the most tragic disasters of the 20th century as 1,517 men, women and children lost their lives.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Based on real people aboard the most legendary ship in the world, Titanic The Musical is a stirring production focusing on the hopes, dreams and aspirations of her passengers who each boarded with stories and personal ambitions of their own.

    With music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and a book by Peter Stone, the pair have collectively won an Academy Award, an Emmy Award, an Olivier Award and three Tony awards.

    The original Broadway production won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book.

    Details: For more on ticket availability, go to www.trch.co.uk

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.

    Related topics:IrelandSouthamptonNew York