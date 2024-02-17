​Nottingham Playhouse, March 14.

Self-Raising, an acclaimed solo show, written and performed by Notts-born and raised disabled theatre pioneer Jenny Sealey OBE, is coming to the theatre in mid-March.

The award- winning Graeae artistic director – for the past 27 years - Jenny has spent a lifetime championing stories by Deaf and disabled artists but now she is taking to the road to tell her own story.

Unravelling the past and facing the future, Self-Raising is a blisteringly honest, laugh-out-loud one-woman show about growing up deaf in a family with secrets.

Jenny explained: “First Edinburgh, which was wonderful and I left holding many more secrets. Now a tour! I feel so lucky to be able to share Self-Raising across England and I am looking forward to hearing more secrets!”

Jenny co-directed the London 2012 Paralympics Opening Ceremony alongside Bradley Hemmings (GDIF).

She has been awarded the Liberty Human Rights Arts Award and is an honorary Doctor of Drama at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and Middlesex University and a Fellow of the Central School of Speech and Drama and Rose Bruford College.

Details: For more on tickets for the show, go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk