Award-winning dance show BLKDOG is not to be missed at Nottingham Playhouse

BLKDOG is coming soon at Nottingham Playhouse (Photo credit: Camilla Greenwell)

Nottingham Playhouse, March 8.

This Olivier Award-winning work from Botis Seva explores coping mechanisms in youth culture.Co-produced by Far From The Norm and Sadler’s Wells, it is a genre-defying blend of hip hop dance and freeform antics.The latest edition of BLKDOG explores the inner battlefield of an ageing artist trying to retain his youth.Performed by Seva’s powerhouse company Far From The Norm, BLKDOG’s music comes from long-standing collaborator Torben Lars Sylvest, who has also worked with Scottish Dance Theatre.Costume is being created by Ryan Dawson Laight, whose credits include Gary Clark company’s Wasteland and Aakash Odedra Company’s #JeSuis; and lighting comes from Tom Visser, known for creations with Nederlands Dance Theater.

Details: See www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.ukPhoto : Camilla Greenwell

