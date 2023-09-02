Award winner Ray Bradshaw to spread the laughter in his new show next year

Ray Bradshaw (Photo by Aemen Sukkar/Jiksaw)

​Just The Tonic Nottingham, Metronome, March 28.

International and award-winning comic Ray Bradshaw is to embark on a new tour of the UK for 2024 with show Doppelginger.

The multi award-winning comedian is forever being told “you look just like my mate…” wherever he goes.

It’s been happening for years, and he’s worried about it. Either someone is cloning generic bald men or, there’s a ginger bearded bald man out there who’s doing a bad job of stalking Ray.

In his new show, Ray is going to use the latest in genetic research (the internet) to try and put an end to this once and for all.

He’s on a quest to find the person who looks most like him.

Ray spent 2021 and 2022 touring the UK as John Bishop’s hand picked support act, described by him as “one of the best comedians in the country”, having previously toured with Frankie Boyle in 2019.

Ray was the first comedian to ever win a Scottish Culture Award and is a regular host of Scotland’s most popular radio show, Off the Ball.

He has performed sell-out solo festival shows in Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Adelaide Fringe, and Melbourne International Comedy Festival to critical acclaim.

Details: For more on tickets, you can go to raybradshaw.com