Gang Of Youths are performing at Sheffield Leadmill on November 17 and Nottingham Rock City on November 18.

The tour will also see them become one of the first bands to headline London’s new Outernet venue.

Gang of Youths commented: “We have had an extraordinary time doing the European summer festivals and so it was a no-brainer to head back for our own shows.”

Gang of Youths’ current album is angel in realtime. saw the band make the biggest international impact of their career to date, including their first UK Top 10 chart position.

Over in the States, they completed show-stealing TV performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live and CBS Mornings before selling out numerous shows during their headline tour .

For more on the forthcoming gig in Nottingham, you can see www.rock-city.co.uk