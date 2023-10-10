Arena dates in the area next year for top comic Jason Manford - and here's how to get tickets

Top comedian Jason Manford has announced arena tour dates at Nottingham and Sheffield venues.

Sheffield Utilita Arena, November 14, 2024/Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, November 30, 2024.

Jason Manford is back with a new live show for 2024-25 - A Manford All Seasons. Jason will play 18 shows at some of the UK’s biggest entertainment venues.

Tickets for the Nottingham and Sheffield shows are on general sale from JasonManford.com at 10am on Friday, October 13.

Jason’s last stand-up show, Like Me, saw him play 280 shows across the country, receiving standing ovations and rave reviews night after night.

Jason said: ”People ask me what my favourite job is, acting, presenting, musicals etc. I love them all, but my favourite is still the privilege of doing stand-up comedy.

“It’s just me, you, a microphone and a cracking venue. No cameras, no director, no viewing figures and no OFCOM!

“I can’t wait to see you again and have a good laugh at this mad world, it feels like it’s been ages.”

Salford-born Jason Manford is one of the UK’s leading multi-talented performers, with a career also spanning acting, presenting, and singing on stage and screen. Away from comedy, Jason has hosted many TV shows including Sunday Night at The Palladium, and The Royal Variety Performance.

Details: For tickets, go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com or https://www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk/