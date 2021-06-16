Arboretum Sunsets music events all set to go ahead over summer

Ferocious Dog are among the many musical acts appearing during the Arboretum Sunsets event over the summer (Photo credt: Rob Marrison)

Arboretum Sunsets will be held at the popular Nottingham Arboreturn venue between June 25 and September 5.

Events taking place prior to the revised July 19 ‘Freedom Day’ date, announced by the Government recently, will go ahead socially distanced, with Covid safety measures in place.

Arboretum Sunsets will feature a diverse entertainment programme, including world-renowned musicians, established comedians, food and drink festivals, yoga and wellness sessions, and much more .

Since the first announcement was made last month, more events have been added to the event schedule, including a Cider Festival featuring the Somerset scrumpy legends The Wurzels; premier Beatles tribute band The Bootleg Beatles; and sea-shanty social media stars and traditional folk band The Longest Johns.

Taking place at pop-up venue Arboretum Garden Bar & Bandstand in the city, following its successful launch last summer, the event space will feature two container bars and rotating street-food vendors, centred around the park’s iconic bandstand.

The spacious outdoor location means all events can safely go ahead as planned, with Covid safety measures in place.

These will include, but are not limited to: the use of 2m social distancing across all areas of the site; capacity restricted Inner Circle and Outer Circle seating areas, managed by stewards to encourage even distribution of audience across the site; one way entry/exit system to the site; screens used at customer service points

Kawala (Photo by Lillie Eiger)

The festival launches on Friday, June 25, with an opening party (free entry) and carries on with an acoustic four-piece set by Notts favourites Ferocious Dog on Saturday, June 26.

Sunday, June 27, sees a gig by Justin Sullivan (New Model Army), followed by Turin Brakes (acoustic) on July 2, Bingo Lingo on July 3, and a Just The Tonic comedy event, with Steve Royle and more, on July 4.Later in the season, the likes of The Untold Orchestra, Eddi Reader, Grace Petrie, Tony Hadley, Lucy Spraggan, Richard Thompson, Kawala and The Futureheads will be appearing, plus Beans On Toast’s Foolhardy Folk Festival.

Tickets can be purchased by going to www.alttickets.com.

Event booker Ben Ryles stated: “We’re thrilled that we can go ahead with our entire summer event schedule as planned and want to reassure people they can book with confidence."

Eddi Reader (Photo credit: Genevieve Stevenson)

Ben added: “We’re looking forward to seeing some incredible events in a beautiful setting and still have lots of exciting things to announce!”

