The DJ is set to headline the APEX_ Stage at Creamfields 2025 before heading to Egypt for the ‘immersive’ performance

ANYMA has announced an incredible performance to take place in October 2025.

The DJ is set to performance at the iconic Pyramids of Giza.

Pre-sale ticketing is open to the public, as the DJ is set to perform at Creamfields 2025 months before the scheduled event.

Celebrated DJ ANYMA is set to perform at one of the biggest venues on earth - and it’s not a Las Vegas residency either.

The Creamfields 2025 performer will be jetting off to the Pyramids of Giza for a special performance set “against the backdrop of ancient stone and open desert sky”, it’s been confirmed this week.

The historic occasion will see the DJ present his first-ever two-part performance, spanning two distinctive stages. He'll firstly offer a unique Quantum concept DJ set, seamlessly transitioning into The End Of Genesys, a state-of-the-art audio-visual show pushing the very limits of live artistry.

ANYMA has announced he will be performing at the Pyramids of Giza later this year - after his performance at the upcoming Creamfields Festival in Daresbury in August 2025.

Attendees can anticipate an immersive event that awakens every sense through his captivating visuals, bespoke lighting and world-class production - if he set at Tomorrowland 2025 is anything to account for.

With his meticulously crafted sets, ANYMA has sculpted throughout his rise among the EDM scene a sound that is both deeply intimate and breathtakingly expansive, and this event presents a unique opportunity for fans to ‘immerse’ themselves in a set within one of the world's most monumental settings, ensuring every echo travels farther and every intricate detail strikes with amplified force.

When are tickets to see ANYMA at the Great Pyramids of Giza available?

Pre-sale access is currently underway, with those wanting to get tickets when they go on sale on August 4 2025 from 3pm BST. General ticket sales will then commence on August 5 2025 from 3pm BST through TicketEgypt only.

When is ANYMA performing at Creamfields 2025?

ANYMA will be performing on the APEX_ Stage at Creamfields 2025 this August Bank Holiday at 8pm BST on Sunday August 24 2025.

