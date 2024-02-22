Don't miss comedian Andy Parsons when his latest stand-up show comes to Nottingham Playhouse.

​Nottingham Playhouse, April 25.

Following a complete sellout run at the Edinburgh Fringe and on the autumn leg of the tour, Andy

Parsons will continue taking his show Bafflingly Optimistic to theatres up and down the UK this spring.

We’ve been visited by the Four Horsemen in the form of disease, death, war and overpriced ketchup, so what hope can there be?

Well, Andy is bafflingly optimistic.

Andy started his career writing non-commissioned for Radio 4’s Weekending and went on to become one of the main writers of the original Spitting Image on ITV.

Having had his own Radio 2 series for six years, he became a regular panellist on Mock The Week and has made numerous TV appearances on the likes of Live At The Apollo, The Comedy Store and QI.

To date, Andy has done four comedy specials; Britain’s Got Idiots, Gruntled, Slacktivist, Live & Unleashed [but Naturally Cautious].

He has toured the UK many times to sellout audiences up and down the UK and Bafflingly Optimistic hits the road during March and April.

Details: For more on his visit to the area to perform Baffingly Optimistic, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk