An awfully big adventure as Peter Pan flies high at Nottingham Theatre Royal

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, Saturday, December 7, to Sunday, January 12.

TV fashion legend Gok Wan will lead the cast alongside TV personality and actress Denise Welch, children’s TV favourite Paul Chuckle, and comedy ventriloquist Steve Hewlett in this eagerly-awaited panto.

Stylist, DJ, broadcaster, cook and author Gok Wan plays The Magical Merman, along with TV personality and actress Denise Welch as Captain Hook, children’s TV favourite Paul Chuckle as Starkey, comedy ventriloquist and BGT Finalist Steve Hewlett as Smee, along with Kate Stewart as Tink, Molly Farmer as Wendy and Aiden Carson as Peter Pan.

The production is staged by Crossroads Pantomimes, the world’s biggest pantomime producer.

Join Peter Pan and the characters you know and love this Christmas in this swashbuckling panto adventure.

This family treat will include all your favourites including Tinker Bell, Wendy, John, and Michael Darling.

With amazing special effects, stunning sets, beautiful costumes and barrel-loads of laughter, Peter Pan will take the whole family on a magical trip to Neverland like never before.

Details: For tickets you can go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 989 5555.

