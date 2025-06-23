Ambitious rockers announce Sheffield date

The Wild Things have played at some of the most prestigious venues in the world

Pop-rockers The Wild Things bring their anthemic sound to Sheffield later this tear.

The British band released a ‘choose your own adventure’-style album last year called Afterglow, which was co-produced by The Who’s Pete Townshend. The record received coverage from Classic Rock, BBC Radio 2, Variety, Rolling Stone and more. Their more recent single, Red Side of the Moon featured drag superstar Trixie Mattel.

In the past few years, The Wild Things have played at some of the most prestigious venues in the world, including Madison Square Garden, the Royal Albert Hall, Manchester AO Arena, The MGM Vegas and more, sharing the stage with legendary acts such as The Who, Pearl Jam and Kiss.

The band, comprising Sydney Rae White (vocals), Rob Kendrick (guitar), Pete Wheeler (drums), and Cameron White (bass), are releasing two singles through the summer, Known Down, Drag Out, and I Can’t Wait, which combine to tell the story of a tempestuous love affair in New Orleans.

The play Record Junkee in Sheffield on September 15. Visit thewildthingsband.com to book or for more information.