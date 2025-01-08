Aled Jones to present NPO's Fire And Ice family prom concert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, January 25, 6pm.

Singer and presenter Aled Jones will be the guest host at NPO’s latest Family Prom at the city centre venue. Fire And Ice is the theme of this year’s popular concert, when there will be a battle between the two elemental forces.

Fiery, exciting music that will warm you up includes Fawkes the Phoenix from John Williams’s score for Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, the rhythmic Conga del Fuego, the Infernal Dance from Stravinsky’s The Firebird and the theme from Chariots of Fire.

Aled Jones will be the presenter for NPO's latest Family Prom concert, titled Fire And Ice.

Along the way there’s a musical trip on The Polar Express and a Troika (sleigh ride) courtesy of Prokofiev’s Lieutenant Kije Suite, plus the Dance of the Tumblers from The Snow Maiden, the Skaters’ Waltz and Let It Go from Frozen.

With music for all the family there is no better way to banish those winter blues.

Details: Tickets are available from www.trch.co.uk or 0115 989 5555.

