Aggers and McGrath will be bowling them over when live tour comes to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

The show will be packed with Ashes stories, anecdotes, special guests and plenty of audience interaction as this summer’s series is discussed and deliberated. It comes to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on April 25.

Ahead of the tour, former England fast bowler and broadcasting great Aggers looks ahead to the shows, which will be the perfect scene setter for this summer’s eagerly awaited 73rd Ashes series.

You are taking Test Match Special on tour ahead of The Ashes. What can the audience expect?

Jonathan ‘Aggers’ Agnew will be joined by Australian bowling legend Glenn McGrath during the Test Match Special Live Tour, which comes to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall later in the spring.

Aggers: The live shows are an extension of the radio programme. People chatting, telling stories watching some brilliant footage from Ashes series of the past. It's a reminisce and reflection of what is one of the great sporting contests in the world.On radio with TMS you are chatting away, but you can't see anybody reacting. The audience really gets involved in these live shows which is fantastic. I'm really looking forward to this tour – it's going to be a lot of fun!Alongside you for this year’s TMS Live Tour is one of cricket’s true legends. You must be looking forward to taking to the stage every night with Glenn McGrath?

Glenn is such a lovely man and an Ashes legend.He was always a grumpy so-and-so on the field but he is just the gentlest man off it.Glenn had such an amazing career and he has so many fascinating stories about what it was like playing in that amazing Australian team that he and Shane (Warne) basically drove in the 1990s.He's going be a really good partner to have doing the tour and we're going to have guests popping in, lots of footage, lots of illustration of what the Ashes is. It really is an extraordinary thing.Cricket changes so fast but the Ashes remains part of folklore.

England’s test side has been transformed under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. What is your prediction for the Ashes?

Australia haven't won here for more than 20 years and when we left Australia last year, I thought this coming summer they would win easily. It was all a bit of a shambles in the England set-up after that defeat in Grenada in March.So what has happened since is unbelievable, it is literally unbelievable.Ben Stokes was the only person who could come in after Joe Root and he is a very strong leader, very charismatic. You’d run through a brick wall for the bloke.The interesting one is actually Brendon McCullum, who was just the most brilliant appointment. He's always been an incredibly relaxed and calm individual.They are playing a really exciting style of cricket. It’s thrilling to watch.It is such a healthy atmosphere around the England camp right now and they are a delight to work with. You just can’t bet against this England side right now.

For tickets and venue information, you can visit www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.