Acclaimed Sinatra tribute is not to be missed at Mansfield Palace Theatre

See talented performer Joseph O'Brien in action soon at Mansfield Palace Theatre.

The Yorkshire-born singer Joseph O'Brien will bring his acclaimed show A Man And His Music - The Ultimate Tribute to Frank Sinatra to Mansfield Palace Theatre on Friday, June 6.

Joseph is an accomplished singer who has previously performed at the world renowned Sundance Film Festival and has won numerous awards including Best Male Vocalist. His tribute to Old Blue Eyes is a must-see performance for anyone in the area who is able to catch it.

He has performed to sold-out audiences across the UK both with A Man And His Music and also as part of the cast of The Rat Pack Live In Concert, where he also takes on the role of Frank.

A Man And His Music is a fully scripted theatre show, backed by a live seven-piece swing band including Chesterfield’s own Wendy Kirkland (keys) and Pat Sprakes (bass).

Well-loved in jazz circles, Wendy and Pat worked with other high profile jazz figures such as Dennis Rollins and Roger Beaujolais. They also run Chesterfield Jazz Club, a monthly jazz night based at The Olde House, that brings the best of the UK’s players to Chesterfield.

They are joined on stage by Jim Corry (saxophone), Catherine Rannus (saxophone, currently taking the jazz world by storm as part of Bolden), James Robinson (drums), Sam Fisher (trumpet) and Christian Hines (trombone).

To get tickets for A Man And His Music you can call the box office at the Leeming Street venue on 01623 463133 or alternatively you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk