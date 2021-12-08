The ultimate serial killer thriller, with words and music by the late, great, Stephen Sondheim – who died recently at the grand old age of 91, is coming to the city centre venue from February 16 to 19.

Presented by The Limelight Orchestra, the gruesome story of the murderous revengeful barber is one of Sondheim’s most well-known musicals, combining tragedy and dark humour with powerful songs.

The staged concert featuring a full 40-piece concert orchestra will open with the strains of the famous Binns Organ echoing eerily around the hall to transport the audience to the streets of Victorian London and the tale of bloody revenge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morven Harrison and Jon Orton will star in Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd - The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street at Nottingham's Albert Hall

Director Cat Orton said: “Our production of Sweeney Todd will create a truly immersive and exciting experience for audiences.

"As we in the musical theatre world mourn the loss of Stephen Sondheim, we celebrate his belief that theatre must always continue to grow and evolve and our production aims to do just this.”

Just a stone’s throw away, the city’s Victorian music hall, The Malt Cross, is also being pressed into service as a rehearsal space for the 20-strong cast, led by Jon Orton as the cut-throat barber Sweeney Todd, and Morven Harrison as amoral pie shop proprietor Mrs Lovett.

Morven said: “As we move through rehearsals, the anticipation of seeing the final product is growing. The unique setting, combined with the stunning concert orchestra, gives us the opportunity to focus on smaller details - be that orchestral motifs or the undercurrent relationships between the characters.”

Sweeney Todd - The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street.

Musical director Paul Murphy added: “It’s wonderful to bring the orchestra and cast together to present this staged concert of such a well-known and loved work by the musical theatre genius Stephen Sondheim.

"At a time when the theatre community is still reeling from the impact of the pandemic, it is more important than ever to produce these large-scale shows that bring together actors, singers, musicians and technical crew to create the wonderful live experiences we have all missed.”

On show days, there is the option to enjoy a special handmade pie dinner pre-show in collaboration with The Malt Cross for those who dare. Diners will be entertained with true crime tales by the duo behind the popular Psycho Killer podcast.

Tickets are from £22-£30 with various concessions available, on sale now from www.gigantic.com/sweeney-todd-tickets.

Jon Orton will play the title role in Sweeney Todd - The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street.

For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.