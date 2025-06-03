Acclaimed indie-poppers Allo Darlin’ play Nottingham

'Terrific, witty and heartfelt': Allo Darlin'

Cult favourites Allo Darlin’ are returning this year with their first new music for a decade – and will be stopping off in Nottingham on their comeback tour.

The Anglo-Australian indie-pop quartet have been hailed by the NME for their “breezy rom-pop brilliance,” by Pitchfork for their “classic indie pop” that “doesn't rewrite the formula for wistful bedsit charm as much as show that it can still be carried out masterfully,” by the Guardian for giving “a masterclass of modern cult pop” and by the New York Times for being “terrific, witty and heartfelt, like a less moody Belle & Sebastian”.

Allo Darlin' were formed in 2008 after Australian Elizabeth Morris arrived in London and bought a ukulele. Like many Australians before her, Morris had headed to London to realise her musical ambitions, before being joined by fellow Brisbanite Bill Botting and the British duo of Michael Collins and Paul Rains. They released their effervescent self-titled début in 2010, and were singled out by Robert Forster of beloved indie-rockers The Go-Betweens as a band that “now have doors open before them”. They followed up their debut with albums Europe and We Come From The Same Place.

Their fourth album Bright Nights is released this July, and promises to delight both existing and new fans of their smart pop music.

The band play the Old Cold Store on October 7. Visit wegottickets.com/sct/rYKBEMBPWj to book.