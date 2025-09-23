13 unusual Nottinghamshire landmarks and attractions that are ideal for exploring on a crisp autumn day 2025

3 . Newark Air Museum - Drove Ln, Winthorpe, Coddington, Newark NG24 2NY

Located at the former RAF Winthorpe airfield, just outside Newark, the museum is just under an hour’s drive from Nottingham. Since opening in 1973 the museum has accumulated more than 90 aircraft, including iconic former RAF jets such as the Avro Vulcan Bomber, Hawker Hunter, and de Havilland Tiger Moth. Around 50 aircraft are housed in two hangars, while others, including the famous Vulcan, are kept outside. Photo: Roland Turner