Annika is back on our screens - but for how much longer? 📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Annika and the MHU will tackle another case this weekend.

BBC will broadcast the latest episode tonight (August 30).

But you might be wondering just how many are left?

Annika’s trip to visit her daughter will be cut short this weekend after a body turns up. How typical!

The second series of the crime drama is currently airing on the BBC on Saturday nights. A ‘decision’ has reportedly been made on series 3 and it is bad news for fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Walker has returned to play the titular character, having originally voiced her in the BBC Radio 4 drama Annika Stranded. But how many episodes are left in the series?

When is Annika on TV next?

Nicola Walker stars in Annika, the crime drama set around The Clyde and Scotland's islands. Pic: BBC/UKTV/Graeme Hunter

Originally broadcast on Alibi two years ago, the latest season of Annika has finally arrived on the BBC. The second series is being broadcast on Saturday nights including tonight (August 30).

Annika will be on BBC One/ HD at 9.10pm tonight. The episode is scheduled to run for approximately 50 minutes and finish at around 10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The preview, via Radio Times , reads: “Morgan starts working at a remote Scottish eco-resort, but Annika's trip to visit her is interrupted when a local builder employed by the resort turns up dead in a nearby stream.”

How many episodes are left in Annika season 2?

Just like the first run, Annika will have six episodes in total in the latest series. It will also likely be the last with UKTV reportedly having “no current plans” for further episodes.

Who is in the cast of Annika?

Nicola Walker as DI Annika Strandhed

Jamie Sives as DS Michael McAndrews

Katie Leung as DC Blair Ferguson

Ukweli Roach as DS Tyrone Clarke (series 2 episodes 1-3)

Varada Sethu as DS Harper Weston (series 2)

Kate Dickie as DCI Diane Oban

Silvie Furneaux as Morgan

Paul McGann as Jake Strathearn

The show also features plenty of guest stars because of its case of the week style format. So keep your eyes peeled for any surprise appearances.

Nicola Walker, who you may recognise from the first four seasons of Unforgotten, voiced the character in the original radio version. She has returned to play the character in the TV version as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the BBC Radio 4 version the action was set in Oslo, but it has been moved to Glasgow.

Who is new for series 2?

Doctor Who star Varada Sethu is the new face in the main cast of Annika for season two. She plays DS Harper Weston and joins after DS Tyrone Clarke leaves the team.

Varada Sethu was most recently on screen as Belinda Chandra in Doctor Who - the companion to Ncuti Gatwa’s 15th Doctor. She had previously appeared in the episode Boom in 2024.

She also played Detective Sergeant Mishal Ali in Hard Sun. Varada also had a role as Cinta Kaz in Disney+’s Andor.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.